BlackBerry Q5 release date and price: who's on board?

The BlackBerry Q5 is here, and about time too as the Canadian firm launches its first "affordable" (the final price remains to be seen) BlackBerry 10 device.

Unveiled at the annual BlackBerry Live conference in Orlando the BlackBerry Q5 was almost completely leaked under the moniker BlackBery R10, so its design and specs come as no surprise.

There's a cheap plastic chassis, QWERTY-keyboard, 3.1-inch 720p display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 2MP front camera and 5MP rear facing snapper.

If those specs have whet your appetite then take a look below, as we've been around the town to find out who will be selling the BlackBerry Q5.

Phones4U

The first UK outfit to confirm it would be ranging the BlackBerry Q5 was Phones4U, storming out the gate a matter of minutes after Thorsten Heins announced the handset on stage in Orlando.

It now has the Q5 up for sale with all the major networks apart from O2 featured. Contracts start at £21 per month over two years - and that gets you a free Q5 plus 100 minutes, unlimited texts and 100MB of data on Vodafone.

If you fancy getting your hands on a SIM-free BlackBerry Q5 then Phones4U will be taking £339.95 out of your bank account for the privilege - so you might want to shop around.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse is also in on the Q5 game, but once again O2 is absent is missing from the tariff line up.

In terms of contract price things are pretty similar over at Carphone, with the Q5 once again free on contracts starting at £21 per month, although it's also offering it at a cheaper SIM-free price of £319.95.

O2

Bad news for anyone who's on O2, as the bubbly network has confirmed to TechRadar that it won't be stocking the BlackBerry Q5.

Vodafone

Update: Those of you looking to pick up the BlackBerry Q5 on Vodafone will need to prepare yourselves to part with a little extra cash, as a free handset is only available on contracts starting at £29 per month, although the additional costs means you get a slight bump in allowance with 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data.

On top of that the Q5 isn't available on PAYG or SIM-free from the big red, so it's contract or bust over here.

Virgin Mobile

Update: If you're a Virgin Media TV, Broadband and Home Phone customer than you'll be able to pick up the BlackBerry Q5 for free from £20 per month, giving you 200 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data - if you're not a customer you'll need to shell out an extra fiver each month for the same deal.

Something which may grab the attention of those looking to pick up the BlackBerry Q5 is the PAYG price of the handset - £259.99, which is better than a lot of other places.

EE

Update: The BlackBerry Q5 is now also in stock over at EE, currently the only network to offer a 4G service in the UK and in light of this the contract prices are steeper than the rest.

You can pick it up for free on tariffs starting at £31 per month over two years, giving you unlimited calls and texts as well as 1GB of data.

EE currently doesn't offer a PAYG service, so if you don't want to commit to a contract you'll need to head over to the 3G-enabled Orange and T-Mobile to get your Q5 fix.

Three

Three is still staying quiet on the BlackBerry Q5 for now, telling TechRadar they were unable to comment on the handset at this time.

Rest assured we're chasing them all, along with the likes of Tesco Mobile and TalkTalk, to bring you all the deals and availability.

Online retailers

Thanks to the folks over at Unlocked-Mobiles have the black and white SIM-free BlackBerry Q5s in stock and ready to ship.

If you fancy getting your mitts on the handset it will set you back £334.98 - which really pushes the "affordable" tag the Canadian firm has slapped on the smartphone.

Clove also has the BlackBerry Q5 in stock now, and at a slightly cheaper price at £330 - but there's no sign of the white version just yet.

Expansys also only has the black Q5 in stock at the moment, and here it will set you back a rather lofty £344.99.