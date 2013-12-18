BA is first European airline to approve tech use during take off and landing

British Airways has moved quickly to approve the use of personal technology during take-off and landing, following a landmark change in the regulations from the British and European regulators last month.

From Thursday, passengers on BA flights will be able to keep their smartphones, laptops and tablets on during the entire flight, providing they're set to flight safety, or airplane mode for the duration.

BA is the first airline in Europe to adapt to the changes, with the company promising an extra 30 minutes of personal screen time for passengers as a result.

"With around 300 people on a long-haul flight that will mean a combined total of approximately 150 hours' extra viewing, reading or working," said BA flight training manager Ian Pringle.

Clear skies ahead

The progress in Europe has been rapid since the FAA approved the use of tech during take-off and landing in late October, with the majority of airlines putting an end to the ban.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) soon proposed new regulations to affect changes in the EU, while the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved BA's move.

Passengers will still be prevented from using their phones to make calls or use mobile data, but that hasn't been ruled out for future implementation.

Via BBC