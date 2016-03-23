Android Pay nears UK release, but only some banks will be supported

Google has posted on its Android blog providing details on Android Pay's arrival in the UK, revealing the banks that will initially support the service.

As for an Android Pay release date the search giant is still reluctant to say exactly when it will arrive, merely stating it's expected in the UK "in the next few months."

A spokesperson has confirmed that the service won't be here before the end of March, which goes against previous rumours which suggested the opposite.

Pot luck banking

Android Pay will be accepted everywhere contactless payments are, including shops, restaurants and Transport for London services, but it won't be available for everyone at the start.

Google announced Android Pay will available for anyone with MasterCard and Visa credit and debit cards from the following banks: Bank of Scotland, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, M&S Bank, MBNA and Nationwide Building Society.

That means customers of NatWest, Santander, Barclays, Post Office Money, Sainsbury's Bank, Tesco Bank, Harrods Bank and the Co-operative Bank will all be left out in the cold to start with.

The blog post does go on to say that there we will see "new banks being added all the time" - although there's no definite timeline on that.