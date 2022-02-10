OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed, and it's coming soon

Audio player loading…

For a while now we’ve been hearing rumors of a OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, and now OnePlus itself has confirmed that the phone is real and goes by that name.

The company hasn’t properly unveiled the handset yet, but it has said that the phone will be fully announced on February 17 at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT / 1:30pm GMT, or 12:30am AEDT on February 18.

But this is OnePlus, so of course the company couldn’t help but reveal some details ahead of time, saying that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G supports 65W wired charging, has a 3.5mm headphone port, and a microSD card slot which allows for up to 1TB of storage expansion. Plus, from the name we know that it supports 5G.

The company has also shared a shadowy picture of the phone, highlighting its camera block. This lines up with leaks and shows four circles, though it’s likely that only three of these are lenses, with the other being a flash.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

That’s it for now, but the company has promised more details in the lead up to launch, so don’t be surprised if almost everything has been officially revealed before February 17.

We’ll update you as soon as OnePlus says any more – or when there are more OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G leaks and rumors.

Analysis: what we’ve heard so far

Beyond what OnePlus itself has revealed, leaks have done a good job of painting a picture of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. If they’re to be believed, the upcoming phone has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

We’ve also heard that the phone might have a 4,500mAh battery, a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide one, and a 2MP macro one, along with a 16MP camera on the front.

It’s said to run Android 12 as well, while unofficial renders show it with a flat screen, small bezels, and a punch-hole camera in the top left corner of the display.

While we’d always take leaks with a pinch of salt, it’s worth noting that leakers also accurately revealed the few details OnePlus has now shared about the phone, with the only thing they got wrong being the announcement date, as we’d heard that could be February 11.