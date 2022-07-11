One of the best gaming laptops is over £1,000 off thanks to Prime Day

The Razer Blade 14 is an iconic gaming laptop, having gathered a loyal fanbase due to its powerful performance, brilliant build quality and stylish design. That said, good things don't typically come cheap and Razer's laptops tend to be some of the most expensive on the market - that is, until the Prime Day deals start dropping.

This year Amazon has provided its usual slew of great discounts on gaming laptops and various peripherals such as gaming mice and gaming headsets, however this particular bargain has caught our eyes because it can save you a whopping £1,000 off the cost of this premium product, which makes it the cheapest its ever been on Amazon.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Today's best Prime Day Razer Blade 14 deal

(opens in new tab) Best razer gaming ... Razer Blade 14: £2,799.99 £1,799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 36%: Need some serious power? This Razer Blade 14 is rocking an RTX 3080 GPU as well as the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU to eat through any task or game you can throw at it. Plus, it's bundled with one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market just to sweeten the deal.

Razer's Blade series has been called the “Apple of gaming laptops”,which is a label the company certainly hasn’t shied away from, and it’s no different in the Blade 14.

Not only is it fantastic for gaming, but it's also a very capable portable workstation for folks who needs something that can cope with running demanding creative applications, and thanks to its generous selection of ports, you can essentially use this as a full desktop setup by plugging in every peripheral you need to smash through some work.

This is also one of the best laptops available if you're hoping to start streaming on platforms such as Twitch or YouTube as it can handle running multiple applications at once while also uploading a live broadcast.

This is all thanks to its components: you're getting an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor (one of the most powerful commercial CPUs available), as well as 16GB of speedy RAM and an RTX 3080 graphics card, which combined make easy work of running games, software and just about anything else you can throw at it.

More Razer Blade deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Razer Blade laptops from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Prime Day deals