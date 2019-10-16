Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 out now in the UK

The mid-range Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 were announced back in September, and now both are available to buy in the UK.

You can grab the higher-end Nokia 7.2 for £249.99 in Cyan Green, Charcoal or Ice, while the Nokia 6.2 retails for £199.99 and is available in Ceramic Black or Ice shades - prices that could put either in the running for our best budget smartphone list.

While the Nokia 7.2 is available from most of the usual stores (such as Amazon and Argos), the Nokia 6.2 is only available from Carphone Warehouse (and only in Ceramic Black), until December 3, when it will become more widely available.

The Nokia 6.2 (Image credit: Future)

Specs for the Nokia 7.2 include a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2280) screen, a mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a 3,500mAh battery. The triple-lens rear camera includes a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide one, and a 5MP depth sensor, along with a 20MP front camera.

The Nokia 6.2 meanwhile has the same screen and battery size, but a slightly lower-end Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4GB of RAM. The triple rear camera has been dialed down to a 16MP main snapper, alongside the same 8MP and 5MP secondary ones, and an 8MP front camera. Both phones also have a dedicated Google Assistant button.

We haven’t put them through a full review yet, but based on our hands-on impressions they both seem to be solid handsets for the money – though you still might want to wait for our final verdicts before putting down any money.