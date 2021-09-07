Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders are back at these retailers

After a brief absence, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED console are available once again at two UK retailers. You can currently secure yours in either colour for £309.99 at Amazon or Very ahead of launch on October 8.

When the Nintendo Switch OLED was first announced, pre-orders for the updated console sold out in a matter of days. More consoles have popped up in the time since but have all been snapped up just as quick. We don't expect this latest restock to be available for too long, so definitely get your pre-order in fast if you want Nintendo's latest Switch iteration.

Latest Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders

Nintendo Switch OLED | Pre-order for £309.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch OLED up for pre-order again in both White or classic Red/Blue. This is the first time the upcoming console has been available to buy from Amazon for a considerable length of time since July. It's a rare opportunity to bag yourself one before the launch next month.

Nintendo Switch OLED | Pre-order from £309.99 at Very

UK retailer Very also has the Nintendo Switch OLED available to pre-order in both Red/Blue and White colour variants. You can also choose to purchase a bundle combining the white Switch OLED with a copy of Metroid Dread for £359.98. The hotly-anticipated adventure game is scheduled for release on the same day as the Switch OLED.

In terms of the actual differences, the main improvement in the Switch OLED compared to the existing version is in the name. The console now features a bright and clear 7-inch OLED screen, which will give extra clarity to games played in handheld mode. It's important to state it's not a graphics upgrade, but just a superior quality screen.

There are other additions, too, such as the improved kickstand that now stretches across the back of the device. That gives it a more solid foundation when stood upright. You'll also get an improved dock with an in-built wired LAN port and 64GB of internal storage so there's more space for game installs and saved data.

Overall, if you've yet to pick up a Nintendo Switch, it's worth paying the extra £30 over the current model as these improvements are very worthwhile. You can read more about all the differences in our Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED comparison.

All that's left to do is act fast and get your Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order in now before they sell out once more.

If you're checking later and see that it's unavailable once more, don't fret. Stick with us as we'll continue to bring you all the latest on where you can place a Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order. We're monitoring all the top retailers throughout the week and will add them to that page as soon as we spot any availability.

Did you manage to get a console secured? Amazing news! Now you'll want to pick up some cheap Nintendo Switch games or perhaps a Nintendo Switch Online membership deal so you're all ready to go when the console arrives on October 8.