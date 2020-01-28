Latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals offer fantastic low price on handheld console

With the flagship Nintendo console coming back into stock across the UK, these Nintendo Switch Lite deals are heating up in competition. You'll find the Nintendo Switch Lite for a fantastic £175 price right now, a figure within spitting distance of the massively popular Black Friday price. There's still time to bag a bargain, then, and just to make sure you're completely covered, we've rounded up our favourite Nintendo Switch Lite bundles below.

We've been keeping tabs on Nintendo Switch deals for a while now, ever since the flagship console ran out of stock across the country. In that time, the Nintendo Switch Life defended its standard £199 price tag fiercely, but this latest deal from The Game Collection has worn down such a stubborn price point.

The Nintendo Switch Lite offers a handheld-only version of the Switch experience. While the JoyCons cannot be removed, and the system itself can't be docked, it's a far cheaper, far more kid-friendly version of the Switch that existing and new Nintendo fans alike have fallen in love with. Play all the latest Nintendo titles for less, and save your cash for the games that matter. Even if you already have a Switch, plenty of punters have been picking up cheap Nintendo Switch Lites in deals like this just so they can have a dedicated handheld console.

We're not sure how long these Nintendo Switch Lite deals are going to last, but this is one of the best prices we've seen in what's been a very long month for Switch sales.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to find more Nintendo Switch Lite deals where you are.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 £175.95 at The Game Collection

This Nintendo Switch Lite deal brings the price all the way down to £175 - mere pounds away from the handheld console's Black Friday price. Linked here is the turquoise model but you can also pick up the yellow variant for a few quid more as well. You can find the grey model back in stock for £179 at AO.

More Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | Mario Kart 8 | £219 at Currys

Grab both the Switch Lite and the multiplayer racing frenzy that is Mario Kart 8 at the same time and save some cash. This bundle deal from Currys offers the handheld only console with the latest installment in the karting series for £219 in these Nintendo Switch Lite sales.

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Sword | £229 at Currys

Pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite and the brand new Pokemon Sword game for just £229 at Currys this week. Linked here is the gray model with Pokemon Sword, but you can pick up the yellow or turquoise models as well.

