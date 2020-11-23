Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: game for longer with these portable chargers

We're seeing more Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals appearing in the run up to November 27, but what about Nintendo Switch accessories?

Anker's range of portable chargers are the perfect companion to Nintendo's console, as you can keep you playing for longer when you're on the move. And if you own a Nintendo Switch Lite, that's literally all the time.

The Nintendo Switch doesn't have the most impressive battery life, and depending on the model and game you're playing you may only get 3.5 hours of screen time. It's handy to have a portable charger nearby, then, so you don't have to dock your console or plug into the wall.

The Nintendo Switch is tipped to be one of the hottest products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we're expecting to see more tempting deals on the console itself crop up as November 27 approaches.

What Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals can we expect?

Nintendo Switch portable charger deals:

Anker PowerCore 26,800mAh Portable Charger: £50.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Armed with a huge 26,800mAh battery, Anker's PowerCore can deliver hours of charge to practically all your devices, including your Nintendo Switch. You can also charge the power bank twice as fast thanks to its dual micro USB ports. View Deal

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000 Portable Charger: £34.99 £19.99 at Amazon

With a massive 20,000 mAh battery, you can charge an iPhone XS more than five times and still have power left to spare. With its twin USB-A ports, you can even charge two devices at the same time, which is a bonus.View Deal

Anker Wireless Power Bank 10,000mAh: £39.99 at Amazon

Even though it's not on sale, this is a great portable charger if you're after a bit more flexibility. Its wireless charging gives you more options, and you get a USB-A and USB-C port as well. View Deal

