Nintendo discontinues the NES Classic Edition you never got to buy

Update: The NES classic has now officially been discontinued worldwide. The much-loved console had already been discontinued in North America and Japan, but now with the announcement that it has been pulled from European development, the NES mini is now officially a thing of the past.

"We can confirm that we are no longer manufacturing the Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System," a Nintendo spokesperson told Eurogamer. "If production resumes in the future, an update will be posted on the official Nintendo website."

Original story continues below...

Those of you still looking for an NES Classic Edition may want to double-time it to your local retailer, as getting one of Nintendo's plug-and-play retro consoles is about to (somehow) become even more challenging.

The NES Classic Edition has been discontinued, with the final shipment of the hard-to-find machine's production run heading out to stores this month, according to IGN.

Since its launch in November, the miniaturized console echoed a common scenario seen with certain amiibo figures and the original Wii's launch, where stores were selling out faster than customers could find them.

A Nintendo representative told IGN that the console "wasn’t intended to be an ongoing, long-term product" and that any extra shipments made after the Classic Edition's original run were only to meet with the high demand.

While we hope that everyone wanting one of Nintendo's shrunk-down NESes were able to get their hands on one by now, we can't help but think this month's batch will be the last shot for many of obtaining one at retail price.

(If eBay proves less than reasonable, there's always making your own mini-console using a Raspberry Pi.)