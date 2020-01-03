Dell Latitude 9510 laptop comes with 5G and built-in AI

Ahead of CES 2020 next week, Dell has taken the wraps off its latest business flagship PC, the Latitude 9510.

The company says that the Dell Latitude 9510 is "the world's smallest and lightest commercial 15-inch PC", but that it also packs some serious computing power and built-in AI capabilities.

At just 1.45kg and 17mm thick, the Latitude 9510 is able to slip into a small bag, making it perfect for carrying around and working on the go, reportedly packing all-day battery life and 5G connectivity.

Get smart

Available in both 360-degree "convertible" and "Laptop" designs, the Latitude 9510 sports a 15.0-inch InfinityEdge display for the former, and 15.6-inch FullHD display on the latter.

Inside, there's up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, with the option of up to 16GB LPDDR3 SDRAM and up to 1TB oF SSD storage. For connectivity, there's a choice of Intel Wi-Fi 6 or 5G connectivity from Qualcomm's Snapdragon X20 LTE-A modem for US customers - although the Snapdragon X55 global 5G modem will also be an option from July 2020.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell also says that the Latitude 9510 will sport a better battery life than any other 15-inch business PC on the market today, with up to 30 hours total usage. The device is able to charge up 35 percent of its battery life after being plugged in for just 15 minutes, and its ExpressCharge tool can get you up to 80 percent charge in around an hour.

That's thanks to some clever AI tricks Dell has built in to the Latitude 9510, largely in its Dell Optimizer software, which learns how the user works and continuously adapts to your style to create a smarter and more personalised experience.

As for other software, there's the option of Windows 10 Pro or Home editions, or Ubuntu for those looking for a bit more flexibility. Lastly, there's also Bluetooth 5.0, along with a single USB 3.1 connector, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI 2.0 and an ultraSD 4.0 memory card reader.

The Latitude 9510 will be available globally in March 2020. UK availability and pricing to be confirmed.

