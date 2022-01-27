New Call of Duty 2022: everything we know about the rumored Modern Warfare 2

Audio player loading…

Activision Blizzard lawsuit Publisher Activision Blizzard, responsible for the game this article refers to, is currently embroiled in ongoing litigation in regards to claims reporting a workplace culture that allegedly enabled acts of sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination. Read our Activision Blizzard lawsuit timeline of events for ongoing coverage of the events.

A new Call of Duty game is on the way, which shouldn't be a huge surprise to anyone. If there's one event in the gaming calendar you can set your watch by, it's the annual release of a new entry in the long-running first-person shooter series - and 2022 is no different.

According to reports, the Call of Duty 2022 is in development at Infinity War and will be a sequel to Modern Warfare (2019), which was a reboot of 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. In simple terms: it's rumored to be a reboot of 2009's Modern Warfare 2.

But while news that a new Call of Duty is in development certainly isn't a surprise, Microsoft’s planned acquisition of series publisher Activision Blizzard certainly has been, with the announcement raising questions over the Call of Duty series' future on PlayStation.

Fortunately, a report by Bloomberg suggests that the next three Call of Duty games (including the rumored Modern Warfare 2 reboot) will still land on PlayStation but, beyond that, whether Call of Duty will eventually become an Xbox exclusive remains to be seen.

Want to know more? Read on for everything we know about the new Call of Duty.

New Call of Duty 2022: cut to the chase

What is it? The rumored next entry in the Call of Duty series

The rumored next entry in the Call of Duty series When can I play it? TBC

TBC What can I play it on? TBC - but PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC are likely

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Currently, no release date or platforms have been confirmed for Call of Duty 2022, as the game hasn't officially been announced yet.

Typically Call of Duty games release in November but prominent Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson claims he has heard "rumblings" that the new Call of Duty will instead release one month earlier, in October, with a reveal taking place "in the summer" and a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. Henderson claims that Call of Duty 2022 is releasing earlier due to Call of Duty: Vanguard's "poor sales performance". While this, of course, remains a rumor, Henderson is a notable Call of Duty leaker, having previously accurately leaked information on the series. It's possible, however, that even if this is the plan now, the game could see a delay further down the line.

While we can only speculate on the new Call of Duty's release date, we can make more of an educated guess on what platforms the next entry in the series will release on. It's almost certain that we'll see Call of Duty 2022 land on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, whether it will also land on PS4 and Xbox One is less certain, however (though we expect that it will).

The new Call of Duty's release on PlayStation will come as a relief to many, following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision - but this could change in the future (more on this below).

Will Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard impact the new Call of Duty?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Following the announcement of Microsoft's planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, there's been uncertainty over what the takeover will mean for Call of Duty 2022 and for the series as a whole, with the main question being: will future Call of Duty games come to PlayStation?

In a blog post announcing the deal, Xbox head Phil Spencer said: "Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward". But the ambiguous statement didn't exactly confirm whether or not current Activision Blizzard franchises, like Call of Duty, will become Xbox exclusives at a later date.

Spencer then tweeted that he had "good calls" with leaders at Sony and had confirmed Microsoft's "intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard" as well as the company's "desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation". "Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship," Spencer wrote.

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship.January 20, 2022 See more

However, this didn't exactly instill confidence among Call of Duty PlayStation players, as many worried about what these "existing agreements" are. After all, Spencer didn't explicitly say future Call of Duty games will be on PlayStation.

Thanks to a report by Bloomberg, however, we may at least know what the deal means for Call of Duty in the near future. Four anonymous insiders, who claim to have knowledge of the deal, told Bloomberg that the next three Call of Duty games are slated to release for PlayStation as well as Xbox consoles. The sources told Bloomberg that Activision had already committed to these releases before the acquisition and so Microsoft intends to honor it.

These three games are apparently the rumored Modern Warfare 2 reboot (aka Call of Duty 2022), another Call of Duty game from Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch (due to release in 2023) and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (the next iteration of the popular battle royale spinoff).

Beyond these games, however, it's unclear whether Microsoft will make future Call of Duty games Xbox exclusives (while supporting older CoD games on PlayStation) or whether the company will keep the series platform agnostic. We haven't got much hope for the latter, as it's likely Microsoft purchased Activision Blizzard to make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive - as it did with its purchase of Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda.

New Call of Duty 2022 news and rumors

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Attackers vs Defenders mode?

Another leak from Ralph, this time claiming that Call of Duty 2022 will have a mode similar to Rainbow Six Siege, where attackers will have to complete an objective within a time limit while defenders must stop them. Ralph claims that defenders can utilize "hidden locations, boobytraps and cameras" to slow down attackers, with destruction playing a major role in this mode.

Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer ‘Attackers v. Defenders’ Mode pic.twitter.com/js7nUqv5mUJanuary 2, 2022 See more

A mode like Escape from Tarkov?

Leaker Tom Henderson claims a mode is in the works for the new Call of Duty that is similar to 2017's Escape from Tarkov than Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone. Henderson claims this mode is grittier and "built from the ground up".

Fellow leaker, Ralph, corroborated Henderson's claims, claiming that the objective of the mode is to "accumulate loot within several separate maps, before successfully extracting".

The mode currently in development by Infinity Ward for #ModernWarfareII is apparently more like Escape From Tarkov than Hazard Zone from what I've been told.It's grittier and built from the ground up with this particular mode in mind. "It's not an afterthought" - Current Dev.November 8, 2021 See more

Brutal and gruesome?

Leaker Ralph has shared more allegedly details on Call of Duty 2022's campaign mode - which will apparently be pretty brutal. Ralph claims that the new Call of Duty's campaign will be "gritty and unrelenting", with realistic gore and death animations that see characters gurgling and convulsing (among other things) before eventually dying.

In addition, Ralph claims the next entry in the series will include a new 'Moral Compass' system similar to Red Dead Redemption 2's honor system, with certain decisions impacting the campaign.

Infinity Ward’s rumoured 2022 title, ‘Modern Warfare II’: Campaign details, Weapon dynamics, Facets of Gore and AI, New ‘Moral System’, SP Systems and more; pic.twitter.com/0oAWEVO9sxOctober 28, 2021 See more

Fighting Columbian drug cartels?

According to a report by VGC in 2021, the new Call of Duty's campaign will see focus on "US special forces fighting a covert war against Columbian drug cartels". VGC reports that the previously reported codename of 'Project Cortez' relates to the campaign premise, and is so called as it is the plotline to the 1994 film Clear and Present Danger, which has a villain called Colonel Félix Cortez.

Multiplayer map leaks?

Four of Call of Duty 2022's multiplayer maps may have been leaked by the ModernWarzone Twitter account - which has accurately leaked Call of Duty news in the past. The Twitter account tweeted out four rumored multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare 2 that are expected to return in the reboot. The maps are Favela, Terminal, Quarry and High Rise.

The account doesn't state where these rumors are from, however, so it's entirely possible they are just speculation right now.

Rumored Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Maps 👀• Favela 🌴• Terminal ✈️• High Rise 🌇• Quarry 🚧 pic.twitter.com/cmS32rFgxkJanuary 4, 2022 See more

No Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reboot?

According to known Call of Duty leaker Ralph, on Twitter, developer Infinity Ward is allegedly "not interested in bringing back any old titles post-MWII" and instead is "looking beyond". In other words, we shouldn't expect a Modern Warfare 3 reboot.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II intends to conclude the Rebooted Series pic.twitter.com/24dePBMRolJanuary 26, 2022 See more

Codenamed 'Project Cortez'?

According to notable Call of Duty leaker, Tom Henderson Call of Duty 2022 is codenamed 'Project Cortez' and will be a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

Bloomberg's report corroborates Henderson's claim from 2021 that the new Call of Duty will be a Modern Warfare 2 reboot, not to be confused with the Modern Warfare 2 campaign remastered that was released in 2020.

In addition, the codename 'Project Cortez' appeared in 2021's GeForce Now games leak.