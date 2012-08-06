Apple co-founder thinks the cloud will be 'horrendous'

Steve Wozniak isn't a fan of storing all his data online. The Apple co-founder says the idea of everyone uploading everything they own to the cloud is going to be "horrendous."

Speaking after Mike Daisey's one-man show The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs, Woz let his thoughts on the cloud be known.

"I really worry about everything going to the cloud," he said. "I think it's going to be horrendous. I think there are going to be a lot of horrible problems in the next five years."

Losing control

His main issue seems to be that when you sign up to the cloud, you hand over your ownership rights to someone else. "With the cloud, you don't own anything," he said. "You already signed it away.

"The more we transfer everything onto the web, onto the cloud, the less we're going to have control over it."

One man who'll attest to that is Mat Hornan, a reporter at Gizmodo. Hackers managed to gain access to his devices and his iCloud through Apple's tech support. They remote wiped his iPhone, iPad and MacBook Air within minutes, and managed to delete his Google account. Scary stuff.

The Reuters Twitter feed was hacked this weekend as well, with ne'er-do-wells sending out false tweets about Syria.

Woz it all about?

Woz is known for his straight talking. Recently he sang the praises of the Windows Phone operating system, proclaiming it more beautiful and intuitive than Android.

So when he tears into something, you know he's saying what he really thinks.

It does make you wonder: if it's online, just how secure is it?

Via CNET