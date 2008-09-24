Sony Ericsson to launch unlimited music service

Sony Ericsson will release a music and content download service, under its Play Now brand of old, over the next few weeks in a bid to make sure Nokia doesn't steal the market with its 'Comes with Music' service.

Users will be able to download tracks DRM-free for a fee, and Play Now Plus will allow unlimited downloading of millions of songs.

No more DRM... please!

However, these will be copyright protected to the hilt (boo!) and users will only be able to keep 300 of them after their contract ends.

Which is traditionally the time when you STOP using the phone... we hope SE has thought of that before it happens.

The service is initially going to launch in Sweden, with more countries serviced in early 2009. Only the Sony Ericsson w902 will support the service initially, but will likely be expanded to further models in the future.

The service will cost around £10 a month to keep up during your contract, which may seem like a lot but compares to services like 'Napster to Go' for £15, plus the added convenience of not having to sync the music from your PC.