Only 200,000 Android phones sold in 2008?

Analysts are reporting that the T-Mobile G1 Android-powered phone is likely to sell only 200,000 units before the end of 2008.

Previous estimates predicted the handset would sell 400,000 units worldwide, and given the fact the handset has sold out in most regions in pre-order seems a big pessimistic.

Not all bad

However, HTC is set to sell around 14 million smartphones overall throughout 2008, with the bulk of these going to the US and Western Europe, so it's hardly doom and gloom for the producers of the first Android-powered handset.

Indeed, if a deal with the Conexus Mobile Allowance goes ahead, it will see HTC smartphones available to subscribers of a number of Asian mobile networks, including NTT DoCoMo, with the alliance planning to start providing phones with increased business capacity.

HTC has recently extended its range of touchscreen phones, including the well-received Touch Diamond, and has managed to procure third spot in the worldwide smartphone rankings in a relatively short amount of time.