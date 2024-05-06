Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, May 7 (game #834)

It's time for your daily hit of Quordle hints, guaranteed to help you solve today's game and keep your streak alive. Scroll down for the hints, the answers, and my commentary on today's game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #834) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #834) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #834) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #834) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #834) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • D • B • M • M

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #834) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #834, are…

DEFER

BOUGH

MISER

MAGMA

Phew! Once again this Quordle went to wire for me, thanks to a poor showing from my three set start words, which today only uncovered one yellow in the fourth quadrant, and only three or four letters in the others.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I needed some guesswork to get home in time, and my task wasn't helped by the repeated letters in DEFER and MAGMA (two of them!), or by the fact that WISER has several similarly spelled words, such as WISER and RISER. OK, so maybe playing MISER before RISER would have made sense, but I'm allowed one mistake, right?

The Daily Sequence, meanwhile, was just as tough thanks to the presence of TIBIA and KINKY. Maybe tomorrow will be a little easier.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #834) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #834, are…

SLEPT

TIBIA

KINKY

LIGHT

Quordle answers: The past 20