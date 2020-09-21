Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Eurostar Global Electronics is Distributor of the Year

Distributors play an important role in the mobile ecosystem, performing services that help keep the industry going.

To be crowned Distributor of the Year, a company must be the best in the industry at what it does, as well as being a shining example to peers and partners alike.

Find out all the winners at the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 here!

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Partnership client relations and testimonials

Clear financial growth and success

Innovation in marketing, education and training

Adaptability to changing market conditions

A clear strategy for UK growth

Our 2020 finalists are:

Eurostar Global Electronics Eurostar Global Electronics showcased an impressive range of products from a wide variety of vendors – not just tier one brands – and the ability to think fast and adapt to ever-changing requirements of its customers and market trends. Its creativity and empathy for customer needs really shone through, paving the way to an impressive year on year growth of up to 20%, making 2020 the company’s most successful year to date.

Genuine Solutions Genuine Solutions’ entry was supported by impressive testimonials that demonstrated a passion for customer service and a focus for the accessory market, an impressive product range, stock availability and fulfilment.

Westcoast Westcoast’s entry demonstrated why the company is one of the fastest-growing private businesses in the UK IT and Mobile industry. The last 12 months highlighted a continued consistency in delivering a mix of innovative services, sales and support for B2B partners, and a new warehouse. The recent acquisition of Data Select demonstrate a real commitment to the industry, making them one to watch.

Our 2020 Distributor of the Year is Eurostar Global Electronics

Speaking about Eurostar Global Electronics’ win, Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “With saturation in the market, both B2B and Retail customers are looking to partners who can be flexible, attentive and dynamic. Our 2020 winner has been on a clear path transforming from trader to partner and we can not wait to see what they do next. Congratulations to everyone who played their part.”