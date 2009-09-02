Nokia Booklet 3G netbook specs revealed

Nokia has revealed more details about its forthcoming Nokia Booklet 3G netbook, with the phone giant's foray into the world of computing bringing a 1.6GHz Intel Atom Z530 processor, 1GB of RAM and integrated Nokia 'Ovi' services.
The Nokia Booklet 3G caused quite a stir when it was announced on 24 August, and the Finnish company has now revealed exactly what to expect from its netbook and a price of €570 - that's around £500. Ouch.
12 hours of life
Nokia says that the Booklet will have a 12-hour battery life, WLAN and WWAN WiFi, 3G/HSPA with hot swappable simcard and integrated Ovi Suite.
The computer will have an Atom z530 processor, 1GB of Ram, 1,280 x 720 10.1-inch display, an accelerometer, aGPS, a webcam and HDMI out.
The Nokia Booklet will weigh in at 1.2Kg and have dimensions of 264 x 185 x 19.9 mm.
Full specs from Nokia are below:
Dimensions
- Weight (max) 1,250g
- Dimensions (max) 264 x 185 x 19.9mm
CPU and Chipset
- Intel Atom Z530, 1.6 GHz
- Intel Poulsbo US15W, fanless design
Memory and Storage
- RAM: 1 GB, DDR2, 533MHz, soldered down
- HDD: 120 GB, 1.8"/5mmH/SATA, 8MB cache, 4200 RPM
Display
- 10.1", 1,280 x 720 pixels, glass window
Battery
- 16 cell, 56.8 Wh, Li-Ion prismatic, removable design
Connectivity
- 802.11 b/g/n, 2T2R
- BT 2.1 + EDR
- Inbuilt 3G modem (data calls only). Different variants: WCDMA: 850/1900/2100 or WCDMA 900/2100 or no modem.
- All modem variants have GSM and GPRS
- Assisted-GPS
I/O ports
- 1 x HDMI 1.2 out
- 3 x USB 2.0
- 1 x headphone out (OMTP 3.5 mm) – with OMTP headsets also functions as audio in
- 1 x DC-in
- 1 x SD card reader
- 1 x SIM / USIM slot
Camera and microphone
- 1.3 MP front facing camera with integrated microphone
Keyboard
- Frame keyboard
- 2 physical layouts: US (78 keys, 17 mm pitch, 1.8 mm stroke) and UK (79 keys, 16.7 mm pitch, 1.8 mm stroke)
Other
- Accelerometer
Inbox contents
- Nokia Booklet 3G
- BC-1S battery
- AC/DC power adapter
- Quick setup guide and warranty instructions
- Headset WH-205
- USB charging multi-cable CA-126
Software
- Operating System: Windows 7 Starter Edition, Home Premium or Professional
- MS Office Small Business 60 day trial
- MS Internet Explorer 8
- HDD protection utility, Hotkey utility , Knock Control utility, Power Profile Switcher, Battery Life utility
- Nokia Update Manager
- Ovi Suite
- Ovi Maps Gadget
- Social Hub
- F-Secure Internet Security 2010 trial