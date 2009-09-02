Nokia Booklet 3G netbook specs revealed

Nokia has revealed more details about its forthcoming Nokia Booklet 3G netbook, with the phone giant's foray into the world of computing bringing a 1.6GHz Intel Atom Z530 processor, 1GB of RAM and integrated Nokia 'Ovi' services.

The Nokia Booklet 3G caused quite a stir when it was announced on 24 August, and the Finnish company has now revealed exactly what to expect from its netbook and a price of €570 - that's around £500. Ouch.

12 hours of life

Nokia says that the Booklet will have a 12-hour battery life, WLAN and WWAN WiFi, 3G/HSPA with hot swappable simcard and integrated Ovi Suite.

The computer will have an Atom z530 processor, 1GB of Ram, 1,280 x 720 10.1-inch display, an accelerometer, aGPS, a webcam and HDMI out.

The Nokia Booklet will weigh in at 1.2Kg and have dimensions of 264 x 185 x 19.9 mm.

Full specs from Nokia are below:

Dimensions

Weight (max) 1,250g

Dimensions (max) 264 x 185 x 19.9mm

CPU and Chipset

Intel Atom Z530, 1.6 GHz

Intel Poulsbo US15W, fanless design

Memory and Storage

RAM: 1 GB, DDR2, 533MHz, soldered down

HDD: 120 GB, 1.8"/5mmH/SATA, 8MB cache, 4200 RPM

Display

10.1", 1,280 x 720 pixels, glass window

Battery

16 cell, 56.8 Wh, Li-Ion prismatic, removable design

Connectivity

802.11 b/g/n, 2T2R

BT 2.1 + EDR

Inbuilt 3G modem (data calls only). Different variants: WCDMA: 850/1900/2100 or WCDMA 900/2100 or no modem.

All modem variants have GSM and GPRS

Assisted-GPS

I/O ports

1 x HDMI 1.2 out

3 x USB 2.0

1 x headphone out (OMTP 3.5 mm) – with OMTP headsets also functions as audio in

1 x DC-in

1 x SD card reader

1 x SIM / USIM slot

Camera and microphone

1.3 MP front facing camera with integrated microphone

Keyboard

Frame keyboard

2 physical layouts: US (78 keys, 17 mm pitch, 1.8 mm stroke) and UK (79 keys, 16.7 mm pitch, 1.8 mm stroke)

Other

Accelerometer

Inbox contents

Nokia Booklet 3G

BC-1S battery

AC/DC power adapter

Quick setup guide and warranty instructions

Headset WH-205

USB charging multi-cable CA-126

Software