Data.com announces duplicate prevention at Dreamforce 2014

System admins, if you spent more time culling contact database than you do managing day-to-day problems, prepare for some good news.

Data.com announced at its keynote Wednesday that it would add the much clamored for duplicate prevention service to the site's existing functionality, leading to fewer headaches for everyone.

By syncing with Sales Cloud data at the point of entry, there's little to no chance of duplicating the same contact twice.

This service is slated to release immediately to Data.com Clean subscribers, and will launch alongside Data.com Exchange - a contact database marketplace - and Data.com App Showcase.