Man United vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the FA Cup semi-final online for free

While the battle for Champions League qualification rages on in the Premier League, this weekend it's all about the FA Cup as four of the biggest teams in the league compete at Wembley for a place in August's final. Here's how to watch Man United vs Chelsea for free today and live stream the FA Cup semi-final fixture from anywhere in the world.

Man United vs Chelsea - cheat sheet Sunday's match at Wembley is being shown in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting at 5.30pm BST ahead of a 6pm kick-off. That means its free to stream on iPlayer - and UK residents abroad can check out this great ExpressVPN deal to watch just like they would at home.

United are England's most in-form side at the moment and enter the match as slight favourites, having failed to lose since June's restart and boasting the best points-per-game average in the Premier League. In their last FA Cup outing, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men dispatched a spirited Norwich City 2-1 in extra-time, while most recently they bounced back from a disappointing draw at Southampton to win 2-0 against Crystal Palace in the league mid-week.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea youngsters have had more of a rollercoaster ride since action resumed this summer, with huge wins against Man City in the league and Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals being offset by disappointing losses to West Ham and a 3-0 steamrolling by Sheffield United last weekend. But on their day, they can beat anyone, and they'll no doubt be looking to end the season on a high by bringing silverware back to West London.

Man U have had their opponent's number of late, though, enjoying wins of 4-0 and 2-0 in the league this season - in fact, the Blues haven't beaten United since 2018, so they'll be looking to turn the tide in more ways than one at Wembley this evening.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch the FA Cup semi-final for free online -find a first-rate Man United vs Chelsea live stream today no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch the FA Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local FA Cup coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in certain streaming services and content being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - handy when you want to access the streaming services you normally use and pay in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Sign up for an annual plan you'll get an extra 3-months thrown in for FREE, so check out ExpressVPN today to save and watch all the football online. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching sport There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software, from watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Man United vs Chelsea in the semi-finals today.

How to watch the FA Cup: FREE Man United vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

This FA Cup semi-final clash is being aired exclusively on BBC One in the UK, with coverage beginning at 5.30pm BST ahead of a 6pm kick-off time at Wembley. As you may be aware, the BBC is completely free-to-air in the UK (provided you've got a valid TV license), so anyone can watch Man United vs Chelsea absolutely for free. Live streaming is easy, too, courtesy of the BBC's slick iPlayer platform. If you're from the UK but find yourself away from home this Sunday, then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Man United Vs Chelsea: free live stream in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where to turn for all your FA Cup coverage, with today's Leicester vs Chelsea kick-off time set for 1pm ET / 10am PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. For even more English soccer action, streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada - and there's plenty still to come, with fixtures taking place nearly every day. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of their geography.

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the exclusive US rights to this season's FA Cup matches - and today's Manchester United vs Chelsea game will be aired on its ESPN+ streaming service, not on linear TV. Kick-off is at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

How to watch the FA Cup in Australia: Man United vs Chelsea live stream

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions, as well as Spain's La Liga and F1 from July. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. We probably don't need to point this out, but if you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kayo is available on nearly all modern devices including Android and iOS mobiles, Macs, PC, Chromecast, select smart TVs and Android TVs, PCs and Macs, and Telstra TV boxes, with console support listed as "coming soon". Anyone from Australia who wants to stream just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use one of the best VPNs we mention above. Kick-off time for Man United vs Chelsea in Australia is 3am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea: live stream the FA Cup in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport. Man United vs Chelsea is being aired on Sky Sport 7 , with kick-off at 5am on Monday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea: live stream in India

In India, it's the Sony Pictures Sports Network and more specifically its Sony Ten channels that host FA Cup coverage live in the subcontinent. Kick-off for Man United vs Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals is 11.30pm IST (New Delhi time) this evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.