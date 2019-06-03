Mac Pro: everything you need to know

Apple has finally unveiled a new Mac Pro at WWDC 2019, complete with the modern hardware that creatives and professionals have been demanding for years.

The new Mac Pro has up to a 28-core Intel Xeon processor, and up to 1.5TB of 6-channel ECC system memory, meaning you should never run into any task that's too heavy for the new Mac Pro.

The big selling point here is the return of PCIe expansion, so you can actually upgrade your Mac with more powerful hardware, so it should never be out of date. And, starting with the AMD Radeon Pro 580X and going up to Radeon Vega II graphics, you'll get a ton of GPU power.

Luckily, even with all of this power, Apple has packed the new Mac Pro with a unique cooling system that maximizes airflow while keeping things quiet – even with the massive fans it won't distract you from your work.

All of this combines to make the Mac Pro the most powerful Mac yet, and should help trim down the time needed for all of your projects, saving you time and money – for creatives and professionals the new Mac Pro should pay for itself in no time.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's new dedicated desktop

When is it out? Fall 2019

What will it cost? Starts at $5,999 (about £4,730, AU$8.720)

After years of waiting, we finally got a release window for the Mac Pro at WWDC 2019. The new Mac Pro will be available in Fall 2019. We don't know the exact date when this powerful desktop will be available, but we're sure we'll get an exact release date soon.

As for when we'll see the release date, we'd put our money on the iPhone 11 event in September. But, we'll update this page as soon as we hear anything new.

Mac Pro price

The Mac Pro is packed with some of the most powerful PC components 2019 has to offer, so it shouldn't be terribly surprising that it comes with a high price tag. If you want to get your hands on the new Mac Pro, you'll have to drop at least $5,999 (about £4,730, AU$8.720) for the base model with an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, Radeon 580X graphics and 32GB of ECC RAM.

You can of course beef it up with more powerful hardware, and while we don't have pricing information for these upgrades, we expect that it'll be easy to drop five figures on the new Mac Pro if you really need raw power.

A beautiful display

To pair with the incredible performance for creatives, Apple also announced a new pro-level monitor, the Pro Display XDR. This 32-inch 6K display features a Nano-Texture surface that should dissipate reflections without affecting the image quality.

And, because every single LED is calibrated at the factory level for HDR, Apple is able to deliver HDR like never seen before. Apple is able to do this by using a unique lattice cooling pattern on the back of the display in order to maintain 1,000 nits of brightness at all times – with 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

This display will be able to produce stunning images, too, thanks to its 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. All of these specs combine to deliver a new technology Apple is calling Extreme Dynamic Range or XDR, the next generation of HDR.

Of course, for this display, you'll have to pay: $4,999 (about £3,950, AU$7,270) for the standard version, and $5,999 (about £4,730, AU$8.720) for the Nano-texture equipped version.

Mac Pro specs

Because the Mac Pro is aimed at creatives and professionals, it is of course packed with some of the most powerful PC hardware you can buy today. It has up to a 28-core Intel Xeon processor that boosts up to 4.4GHz, AMD Radeon Vega II graphics and as much as 1.5TB of ECC RAM.

That's a lot of power in a single package, as that processor alone offers a ton of compute power. Paired with that Radeon graphics card, video editing and 3D workloads should be a breeze – finally dethroning the iMac Pro in similar workloads, especially considering you can't upgrade Apple's pro all-in-one.

And, if the Radeon Pro 580X isn't powerful enough for your workload, Apple revealed the AMD Radeon Pro Vega II. This powerful graphics card not only features up to 14 teraflops of compute performance, but it's packed with 32GB of VRAM with 1TB/s of memory bandwidth. This is an extremely powerful pro-level graphics card.

Even at the entry level with a 8-core Intel Xeon processor with a max turbo boost of 4.0GHz and 32GB of ECC RAM, you shouldn't run into many problems. The Mac Pro 2019 is definitely not meant for everyday computing, not that most users would feel comfortable paying such a high price.

The entry model Mac Pro comes with a 256GB SSD, and you'll be able to upgrade it with up to a 4TB drive. That's a huge SSD and will be a major bonus to any video editors out there, but you should expect to pay at least an extra $2,000 (about £1,580, AU$2,900) to upgrade to such a capacious drive.

Image Credit: Apple

Mac Pro performance and features

Thanks to the massive amount of power in the new Mac Pro, its capable of some pretty amazing things. Apple took the Mac Pro on stage and showed off what it could do in Logic Pro. Even with hundreds of different tracks – which would cripple a lesser Mac – the new Mac Pro didn't show any signs of slowing down.

Then, in Final Cut Pro, Apple showed the Mac Pro editing 8K raw footage, while being able to play it back in real time. It should save a ton of time and money for creative professionals.

One of the most important features this time around, however, is the expansion possibilities offered by the Mac Pro. This desktop system features eight PCIe expansion slots, so you can keep the Mac Pro current with the latest hardware. This is backed up by the new Apple Afterburner accelerator card, which will allow users to playback multiple 8K RAW video streams. This should be especially useful for video editors that shoot in extremely high resolutions.

And, don't worry, you'll be able to upgrade the RAM too. Even if you just pick up the 32GB model (which is expensive enough already), the new Mac Pro features 12 physical DIMM slots, so you can upgrade your system memory as the need arises.

Apple will facilitate new graphics cards with its new MPX module, a PCIe expansion card that not only allows you to slot in more powerful graphics cards, but will also feature native Thunderbolt integration and 500W of power. You can have two of these cards in the Mac Pro, which will allow you to use two Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs.

The best part? Getting access to the innards of the new Mac Pro should be remarkably easy, thanks to the chassis design. The outer aluminum housing lifts off in one motion, granting easy access to the entire system for easy expansion.

Images Credit: Apple