Sony CES 2022 press conference live blog

Were Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida to walk out on stage tonight at the CES 2022 Sony Press conference and declare, "I have 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles hidden behind this stage and will ship them (at retail cost) to all willing gamers," he'd be hailed as a hero and be able to walk off the stage triumphant.

That's not gonna happen. What we do expect tonight at 5 PM PST, 8 PM ET, is a multi-pronged look at Sony's world of TVs, mobile technology, entertainment, engineering, AI, VR, and gaming. There might even be another, more affordable robot to pair up with the Sony AIBO that still costs almost $3,000.

What's almost certain is that the night will focus, in part, on Sony's Bravia TV line and its first Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) TV, which it announced earlier this week.

Since the event is called "Unlock with Sony: How Creativity Fuses Virtual and Reality," expect a deep dive into the VR capabilities of the Sony Playstation 5, with maybe a preview of PSVR2 and the redesigned controllers we saw earlier this year.

Someone from Sony will say the word "Metaverse," and we might even take a little journey inside of it. It will be interesting to see Sony's vision for this meta - I mean - virtual world.

Sony is sure to focus not only on the experience of VR but the tools for building VR worlds and real-world entertainment.

In previous years, Sony's CES press conferences were THE place to see celebrities live on stage. The company still has a huge entertainment arm, but they rarely drag even a B-List celebrity to CES anymore, let alone a mostly virtual one like this.

Whatever happens tonight, this is the place for your play-by-play or Sony Play-by-play.