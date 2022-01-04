Samsung CES 2022 'Age of Togetherness' live blog - QLED TV, new monitors and more

(Image credit: Samsung)

Welcome to yet another round of CES 2022 announcements - this time, coming from Samsung.

The South Korean electronics giant's CES press conference begins at today, Jan 4 at 6:30PM PT / 9:30PM ET, and will be bringing us more depth in the new QLED TVs, monitors, an array of smart home devices and more.

We should hear more about the Galaxy S21 FE - even though we already have a full review - and a greater announcement about how the brand plans to conduct itself in 2022.

Stay tuned to this live blog and leave it open in a nice, quiet tab in your browser - it will auto update so you can dip in and see what shenanigans Samsung is up to this year.