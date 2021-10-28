Live
Redmi Note 11 launch live blog: Xiaomi's new cheap phone launches today
And more products too
By Tom Bedford
What's likely to be Xiaomi's last tech launch of the year is about to begin: the Redmi Note 11 series has been confirmed to debut on October 28 at 4am PT / 7am ET / midday BST / 10pm ACT.
This is a China-only launch, though the devices shown off will likely come to a global market before too long. You can watch along via the company's Weibo channel, but since it's only for one country, the language spoken will be Chinese - this live blog is going to be based on what we can gather based on covering many such launch events, as well as what the company shares separately via its social media accounts.
So what are we expecting to show up? The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro definitely, and rumors also suggest a smartwatch and fitness tracker will both show up too, likely also under the Redmi name.
Redmi is Xiaomi's line for affordable smartphones, and its devices generally garner positive reviews from the tech press (including us), so it's well worth paying attention to what shows up at this event.
These phones could eventually hit our round-up of the best Xiaomi phones, and maybe our list of the top cheap phones too.
Something else we've heard about the Redmi Note 11 series is its camera spec: according to a leak, at least one of the phones will have a 108MP camera.
That's not totally surprising, since the Note 10 Pro (pictured above) had one, but it shows Xiaomi is sticking with this super-high-res camera specs.
So it's very likely the Note 11 Pro will have a 108MP snapper, but maybe the Note 11 will, as other brands are putting this sensor on cheaper and cheaper phones too.
Despite the fact they haven't launched yet, we've already heard quite a bit about the new Redmi Note 11 phones.
Take, for instance, their designs: Xiaomi has been teasing these phones for a few days solid, sharing plenty of snaps of the phones. So we know they'll have iPhone-like flat edges, though similar appearances in other regards to previous Redmi Note phones.
The version of the device we've been shown is green, though there will likely be many more hues available.
There's still a bit of time to go until the Redmi Note 11 launch event kicks off, so you've got time to make a cup of coffee or six. Get ready for the event by checking out what we thought of the previous Redmi devices:
In our Redmi Note 10 Pro review we heaped praise on the phone, particularly its speakers, screen and long-lasting battery. Our big problem was that it didn't have 5G, despite high specs across the board elsewhere.
We also tested the Redmi Note 10 5G, which as the name suggests did indeed have 5G. Our review was a little more mixed, praising its 5G connectivity, long-lasting battery life and classy design, but its limited camera array, iffy screen quality and mediocre performance left a lot to be desired.
TechRadar's Indian bureau also tested the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max, giving both high scores for similar reasons. We were impressed by the display and battery life of both, with the low cost of both phones making it easy to appreciate them, though the cameras weren't always as impressive.
