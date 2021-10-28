Redmi Note 11 launch live blog: Xiaomi's new cheap phone launches today

What's likely to be Xiaomi's last tech launch of the year is about to begin: the Redmi Note 11 series has been confirmed to debut on October 28 at 4am PT / 7am ET / midday BST / 10pm ACT.

This is a China-only launch, though the devices shown off will likely come to a global market before too long. You can watch along via the company's Weibo channel, but since it's only for one country, the language spoken will be Chinese - this live blog is going to be based on what we can gather based on covering many such launch events, as well as what the company shares separately via its social media accounts.

So what are we expecting to show up? The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro definitely, and rumors also suggest a smartwatch and fitness tracker will both show up too, likely also under the Redmi name.

Redmi is Xiaomi's line for affordable smartphones, and its devices generally garner positive reviews from the tech press (including us), so it's well worth paying attention to what shows up at this event.

These phones could eventually hit our round-up of the best Xiaomi phones, and maybe our list of the top cheap phones too.