Live now: All the latest Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

(Image credit: Future) Let's be honest, Nintendo Switch consoles don't come with a whole bunch of storage. Sure, the new Switch OLED's 64GB is considerably more than the standard Switch's 32GB but, regardless of which console you're using, you'll likely find that storage gets used up pretty quickly through a mixture of screen captures, videos and (of course) game installations. Fortunately, unlike with some consoles (cough, PS5, cough) increasing the Switch's internal storage is easy peasy. All you need to do is pop a micro SD card into the console's built-in memory card slot. Told you it was simple. If, like me, you're finding yourself having to constantly delete games and videos to make room on your device, it's probably about time to pick up an SD card for Switch. Luckily, right now at Amazon, there are a bunch of Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch SD card deals available in both the US and UK. Those in the US can pick up some of our favorite micro SDs for less, with the SanDisk 256GB microSDXC Card discounted to $39.99and the SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC price slashed to $44.99. In the UK, there's £62.55 of the Integral 1TB Micro SD Card and the SanDisk Extreme 128 GB microSDXC is just £16.99.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Remember when the pandemic first hit and you couldn't get hold of Ring Fit Adventure for love nor money? Well, now you can - and for a discount. Ring Fit Adventure is currently $54 at Amazon, saving you $25.99. But there are only a few left in stock at the time of writing so you better act fast. I won't beat around the bush, we saw many more discounts on Ring Fit Adventure around Black Friday - but, unfortunately, most of those deals have dried up. But, Ring Fit Adventure is one of only a few Switch games/accessories that I would suggest picking up at this time of year, even if there's no discount. I personally plan to dust mine off in the New Year, as I look to fulfill my resolution of exercising more as I look to rehab an ankle injury I currently have - because if you're not exercising while fighting a big ol' dragon creature then are you really exercising at all? If you're a bit anxious about exercising in public too, Ring Fit Adventure is perfect for providing a challenging workout from the comfort of your own home - plus it's just good fun. It's easily one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories available right now.

Have you ever considered a refurbished gadget? You should - they come with the same warranty and the damage - if there even is any - will be cosmetic, and you can save a packet. For instance, you can get a Nintendo Switch for £274... but with the Cyber Monday deals, you can get it for 20% off, taking it to £218. And it's in good condition too - definitely worth a look if you want to save a bob or two. Get a refurb Nintendo Switch for just £218 at Amazon Warehouse

(Image credit: Nintendo) The Nintendo Switch launched four years ago and during that time we've seen plenty of Switch games hit the family-friendly console. Yet, it's one of the original Switch's launch games that arguably remains the console's most popular title to this day. That's right, I'm talking about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Zelda's first Switch entry is still considered by many to be one of the greatest games of all time, never mind on Switch, so it's still a welcome sight to see BOTW on sale. Right now, Walmart is offering Breath of the Wild for $35, meaning you save nearly $7 on its usual $41.99 RRP. it's not the lowest price we've seen for BOTW, as it dropped to $29.99 back in 2019, but it's still a decent price for one of the best games ever. Grab Zelda's Breath of the Wild from Walmart from $35