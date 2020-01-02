Let these Razer gaming deals set you up for 2020 in style: cheap Razer keyboards, mice, and laptops

There's nothing better than reinvigorating your setup for the new year with some fantastic Razer gaming deals. Whether you're after a brand new gaming mouse deal, or a cheap gaming laptop to see you through 2020, Amazon has your back with a wide range of cheap PC accessories as well as fully-fledged gaming laptops to get you started.

Quite a few of these items are at their lowest prices ever this week, including this sporty little Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard for just £137 and the simple Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse available at £29.49.

These Razer gaming deals can set you up with a brand new stock of cheap PC gaming accessories for less, perfect for checking out all the games 2020 has in store for us in style. We've rounded up some of our highlights below, but you can always shop more Razer gaming deals at Amazon.

Today's best Razer gaming keyboard deals

Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard | £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

You're getting the best of both worlds with this Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard - its 'mecha-membrane' switches allow for the softness of a membrane as well as the satisfying clack of a mechanical keyboard. You're also getting a shorter keycap than you'll find on other boards, making for faster registration time and the obligatory anti-ghosting and RGB lighting.

View Deal

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard| £199.99 £137.99 at Amazon

You're getting the lowest price Amazon has listed this Razer Hunstman Elite gaming keyboard for right now at just £137. This is another RGB mechanical keyboard, but with opto-mechanical switches making responses slightly faster. If you're one for a wrist rest you'll find one here as well.

View Deal

Today's best Razer gaming mouse and controller deals

Razer Deathadder Essential gaming mouse | £49.99 £29.49 at Amazon

Normally sitting at £50, you can find this Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse deal for just £29.49 this week. While you're not getting the customisable weights or array of buttons you might expect from a gaming mouse, this Essential model offers a great starting point for younger players or those just starting out.

View Deal

Razer Deathadder Elite gaming mouse | £69.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on the Razer Deathadder Elite gaming mouse this week. This 16,000 DPI mouse offers mechanical switches and an ergonomic design with textured grips on each side. It's a staple gaming mouse, and a great way to kick off your year with a cheap pick up.

View Deal

Razer RZ02-01350100-R3M1 Firefly mouse mat | £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon

This matte-finish, hard edition mouse mat offers increased accuracy and precision with an RGB finish that will sit well on any desk. Plus, if you're picking up the Razer Ornata keyboard, or if you already have Chroma gear set up you can sync the RGB to match.

View Deal

Razer Raiju Ultimate 2019 gaming controller | £199 £144 at Amazon

This isn't the cheapest we've seen the Razer Raiju over the last few weeks, but it's certainly the best price you'll find today and a £55 saving is always handy. The controller features Chroma RGB lighting as well as mechanical buttons for extra mashing satisfaction and the ability to further configure your device.

View Deal

Today's best Razer gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade Stealth 13-inch gaming laptop | £1,799 £1,499 at Amazon

A smaller (but cheaper) laptop than you'll find below, the Razer Blade Stealth features a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1650 external graphics in a slimline, Chroma RGB compatible shell. At under £1,500 this is a great configuration and a fantastic saving.

View Deal

Razer Blade 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £2,149 £1,705 at Amazon

For just £200 more, you can upgrade to this beast of a laptop (provided you're not concerned with portability). You're still getting 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an i7 processor (9th generation, mind), but you're maxing out your graphics to GeForce RTX 2060 and picking up a larger laptop to boot.

View Deal

Hungry for more? Why not check out our favourite gaming laptop deals from around the web. We're also counting down the best cheap gaming mice to find you the best price right here on TechRadar.