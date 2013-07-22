Two more torrent sites bite the dust as High Court dishes out blocking orders

EZTV and YIFY are no more

The movie industry has struck another blow in the war on piracy after the High Court granted an order forcing UK ISPs to block two popular torrent sites.

Following the request from the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) and the Motion Picture Association (MPA), the EZTV and YIFY services will now be completely restricted.

As is now standard, the motion passed unopposed by the likes of Sky, Virgin Media and BT, which TorrentFreak reports, makes it easier for entertainment industry to get infringing sites blocked.

The verdict comes after FACT and the MPA (the international arm of the Motion Picture Association of America) gave the torrent sites and opportunity to cease making copyrighted content available.

Large-scale infringement

"The Motion Picture Association (MPA) and FACT wrote to EZTV last month asking it to stop infringing creative content. This site provides access to copyrighted material on a large-scale with no permission from the copyright owners," a spokesperson for FACT said.

"No response was received, so further action has been taken against EZTV through the courts."

The latest order comes less than a week after the High Court last intervened to block the FirstRow1.eu sports streaming site, following a request from the Premier League.

In the past, high-profile sites like The Pirate Bay have been added to the banned list.

With the Prime Minister's war on porn making much of the headlines on Monday, this latest ban hasn't received too much press, but its increasingly apparent that the internet as we've known it isn't long for this world.

Via BBC