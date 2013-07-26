Porn filters? 'Move to North Korea and be done with it,' blasts UK ISP

British Internet Service Provider Andrews & Arnold Ltd has told potential customers to 'move to North Korea' or pick a different ISP if they want online content to be filtered by the government.

The company said it will reject David Cameron's plans to require internet users to actively opt-in if they wish to view adult content over their home broadband connection.

Cameron's proclamation, which has drawn anger and derision in almost equal measures, would see porn sites and other content unsuitable for younger users, blocked by default.

A&A says it will not abide by the PM's plans and in its angry and somewhat humorous statement, promises it will never censor its customers access to the internet.

Pick a different ISP

The company wrote on its website: "Sorry, for a censored internet you will have to pick a different ISP or move to North Korea. Our services are all unfiltered. Is that a good enough active choice for you Mr Cameron?"

The statement continued: "It is not our role to try and censor what you do with the internet. We do not try and log or limit what you are accessing. It is your responsibility to stick to the laws that apply to you. We have no intention of putting in place any censorship systems or using censored transit feeds."

The plans, which saw the PM labelled 'Kim Jong Cameron' by one British musician this week, have been presented under the guise of 'protecting our children's innocence.' However, A&A advised parents to combat the problems of easy access to adult content at home rather than relying on the nanny state.

It added: "Many of us at A&A have children and we understand that parents have concerns over what their children may find on the Internet. It is important to consider the best way to tackle this at home, just like any of the other risks that face children as they grow up. Just as you do not expect the highways agency to stop any cars coming down your road so you can let your children play on the tarmac unsupervised, please don't expect us to try and block unsavoury content on the Internet - we could not do that even if we wanted to - just look at how ineffective blocks on the pirate bay have become, and that is just trying to block one web site!"

