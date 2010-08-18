Pirate Party to host WikiLeaks' servers

WikiLeaks has signed a deal which will see the whistle-blowing website hosted on servers owned by the Pirate Party.

Both factions are based in Sweden so it makes sense that the two have combined to "to take real responsibility" for changing the world.

The Pirate Party is to participate in Sweden's national elections in September, so the helping of WikiLeaks couldn't come at a better time.

The website is one of the most publicised in the world at the moment, due to the releasing of sensitive documents about the war in Afghanistan.

Making a difference

Speaking to TorrentFreak about the link-up Pirate Party chief Rick Falkvinge said: "I'm delighted that we're able to help WikiLeaks.

"I love opportunities to demonstrate that one of the biggest differences between us and the other parties is that we positively leap at any and all changes to take real responsibility for changing the world, rather than just commission reports and avoiding blame like the archetypal politician."

Julian Assange, the main spokesperson for WikiLeaks, also commented: "Our organisations share many values and I am looking forward to future ways we can help each other improve the world."

Just this week, WikiLeaks announced it would be releasing a further 15,000 war documents on to the website and has said it will "not be threatened by the Pentagon or any other group."

Via TorrentFreak