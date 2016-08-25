Amazon Drive ups ante with unlimited storage offer

Amazon has kicked off a new cloud storage plan offering unlimited space for your files with a flat annual fee.

The new unlimited storage plan for Amazon Drive will set you back £55 per year, which works out at around £4.58 per month, and allows you to store any amount of photos, videos, documents and whatever files you please – it's truly unlimited with no restrictions.

So you can backup your entire PC (or PCs) to the cloud with this plan, and Amazon notes that it keeps the likes of photos and videos at their full resolution (there's no compression trickery used by the company to save space).

Try before you buy

If you want to try the service out before you commit, Amazon has also implemented a three-month free trial.

Note that you don't have to be a Prime member to benefit from this unlimited storage plan. Of course, those who subscribe to Prime already get unlimited storage for their photos, but can expand that to all files by signing up for this new service.

David Nenke, Director of Amazon Drive, commented: "With our new Unlimited Storage plan [customers] now have an affordable, secure solution to store unlimited amounts of photos, videos, movies, music, and other files in one place – with no tiered storage options or rising fees to worry about."