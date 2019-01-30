Internet Explorer 10 set for termination in January 2020

Microsoft has warned users that in addition to ending support for Windows 7 in 2020, Internet Explorer 10 (IE10) will be phased out as well.

IE10 was released back in 2012 and in 2016 the tech giant shifted its focus to supporting IE11 and Microsoft Edge letting users know that the previous version of its browser would no longer be supported.

However, not every operating system was capable of running IE11 and its Edge browser only worked on Windows 10 as it was one of the key selling points of its new OS.

Windows Server 2012 and Windows 8 Embedded continued to run IE10 but that is set to change when Microsoft makes IE11 available for both operating systems later this year.

End of support

Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 will remain supported until 2023 and enterprises will have to update their version of Internet Explorer before the company ends support for IE10 in 2020.

In a post on its IT Pro blog, Microsoft explained its timeline for ending IE10 support to businesses, saying:

“You will have until January 2020 to complete the transition from Internet Explorer 10 (IE10) to IE11. After this, we will not release any security or non-security updates, free or paid assisted support options, or online technical content changes for IE10.”

Enterprise users will be able to download IE11 through the Microsoft Update Catalog and the company highlighted the fact that upgrading to the latest version of Internet Explorer will make it easier to migrate to Windows 10, Windows Server 2016 or 2019 or Windows 10 IoT.

Via The Register