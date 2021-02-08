iD Mobile signs 5G deal with Three UK

UK MVNO iD Mobile has announced it will be extending its partnership with operator Three UK.

Owned by troubled high-street retailer Dixons Carphone, iD Mobile has around a million users across the UK, having been partners with Three UK since it launched in 2015.

The company has now strenghtnted this partnership as it looks to offer its customers stronger connections, including an upgrade to 5G networks, and more flexible data offerings across the board.

iD Mobile 5G

The move to 5G will be of particular interest to iD Mobile users, with the MVNO saying that upgrade work is already underway, and is expected to be completed within the first half of 2021.

Three UK says its 5G network currently spans 154 towns and cities, serviced by more than 1000 sites across the UK.

iD Mobile says that the extension of its deal with Three, and the new commercial agreements this involves will allow it to offer "new and existing customers even better value across their monthly and pay as you go range". Along with offering 5G speeds, iD Mobile aims to offer customers bigger data plans, whilst also looking to deliver "new and innovative features...supported by a great network".

"Our ambition is to be the best network for data in terms of value and flexibility and a key part of that will be the roll-out of 5G," said Adam Dunlop, Managing Director at iD Mobile.

"With Three being at the forefront of the 5G revolution, it makes them the ideal network partner for us and allows us to continue with our ambitious plans for growing iD Mobile even further.”

The news will come as a boost to Dixons Carphone, which has struggled in recent years as consumers move away from the high street, particularly following the pandemic lockdowns. The retailer has no partnership with three of the big four mobile operators, with EE joinining Three and O2 late last year in deciding against extending its contract with the firm.

"iD Mobile has been an integral part of our wholesale strategy at Three UK for the past 6 years," added Darren Purkis, Chief Financial Officer at Three UK. "I am delighted that our partnership is continuing, and we can work together on the roll-out of the UK’s fastest 5G network. The long-term nature of the partnership is testament to our approach in working with partners and we look forward to working with iD Mobile over the coming years and all that we can achieve together.”