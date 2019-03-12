Huawei P30 could offer double the RAM of the P20

We’ve only got two weeks to wait until the Huawei P30 range of phones is launched at the company’s March 26 event , and a new specs leak has given us a better idea of what to expect.

Device certification forms from Indonesia and Taiwan, uncovered by GSMArena , show how much power the P30 and P30 Pro are packing – and users are likely to be pleased.

According to the forms, the Huawei P30 will come with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory – that’s a big step up in RAM from the Huawei P20 , which had only 4GB, but there’s no change on the internal memory front.

The Huawei P30 Pro, the leak suggests, will have 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, which again is a jump up from the Huawei P20 Pro , with its 6GB RAM and 128GB memory.

One aspect of the P30 devices not mentioned by the leak is the chipset – both the P20 and P20 Pro ran the Kirin 970, but we’ve heard word that Huawei is working on the Kirin 980 , which we actually expected to see in the P20 range.

It’s highly likely the P30 phones will use that newer chipset, especially given the increased RAM the leak points to.

Lite-ing up the new range

There’s also mention in the forms of a third device – all we know from the leak is that it’s cleared for 4G, but we expect it’s a ‘lite’ version of the Huawei P30 that would be an upgrade on the Huawei P20 Lite .

This leak joins a small collection of other leaks and rumors about the P30 devices, including images suggesting the P30 Pro will have a quad-lens rear camera setup , while the P30 is set to get a better camera and improved audio .

Of course, like all leaks, this latest information isn’t necessarily accurate, and we’ll have to wait until March 26 to find out for sure, but it does back up previous leaks that listed the exact same specs .

We’ll be reporting live from Huawei’s event , so check back then to find out all about the P30 and P30 Pro, including release date and price information.