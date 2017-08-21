HP’s new ProBook laptops boast 8th-gen processors and beefy battery life

HP has revealed the new ProBook 400 G5 series laptops which run with 8th-generation Intel Core processors and are designed with small businesses in mind.

The ProBook notebooks come in three flavors - the ProBook 430 G5, 450 G5 and 470 G5 – and can be specified with up to an Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU running at 1.8GHz with boost to 3.7GHz (carrying integrated UHD Graphics 620).

These laptops can also be specified with up to 32GB of DDR4 system memory and a range of storage options (up to a 1TB hard disk, and 512GB M.2 SSD).

The 430 G5 has a 13.3-inch touchscreen with the 450 G5 stepping up to a 15.6-inch size, with both laptops offering a resolution of 1,366 x 768 (although there’s an option to upgrade to a Full HD display). The top-end 470 G5 has a 17.3-inch screen with a Full HD resolution, although you can go for a 1,600 x 900 option (there’s no touchscreen here).

All these models come with one USB Type-C port – meaning you can use the HP Elite USB-C Dock to hook up two monitors, and more – along with a pair of USB 3.0 connectors.

HP’s ProBook 470 G5 runs with a Full HD 17.3-inch screen

Silver machine

The new Gen 5 ProBooks are slimmer than the previous models and benefit from an aluminum keyboard deck (and backlit keyboard) along with a rather nifty looking ‘natural silver’ finish.

You get an impressive (up to) 16 hours of battery life according to HP, although longevity will obviously vary depending on what you’re doing with the machine, and the exact spec.

The ProBook 400 G5 notebooks have been built for durability and are designed to pass MIL-STD 810G testing, and they come with various security features including HP BIOSphere and HP Client Security. You also get multi-factor authentication, with an optional infrared webcam for Windows Hello login.

As for the operating system, you can opt for Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home.

HP’s new ProBook 400 G5 laptops go on sale next month and will start at $619 (around £480, AU$780).