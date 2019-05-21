Honor announces Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones

Honor has just announced the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones at its Honor 20 series launch event in Battersea Park, London.

The phones will have a three-layer rear design to create a holographic rear design, which will give it a distinct look, like many Honor phones.

Both phones will have 6.26-inch displays, with small 'punch-hole' cameras to the top left of the display, and the fingerprint sensor will be on the power button on the side of the phone instead of in the screen like many new phones.

The Honor 20 Pro will come in 'Phantom Blue', which is a bluish-green color, and 'Phantom Black', which is purple. The base Honor 20 will come in Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, and Icelandic White - and both phones will be available with Moschino branding, which also has a tie-in case.

In terms of camera, the Honor 20 Pro will have four - a 48MP f/1.4 main camera, 16MP super wide snapper, 8MP telephoto and 2MP 'Macro' camera - the latter of these is quite new to us, although it seems to be for close-up pictures.

The normal Honor 20 will have a 48MP f/1.8 main camera, 16MP super wide shooter, like the Pro model, but a 2MP telephoto and 2MP macro snapper, so close-up or distance shots might not be as great.

Both phones will get 32MP front cameras, in that aforementioned punch-hole cut-out.

Inside the phones is a Kirin 980 chipset, which is Huawei's current cutting-edge chipset, which we previously saw in the Huawei P30 series.

While the Honor 20 will have a 3,750mAh battery, the Honor 20 Pro will have 4,000mAh, and both will support 22.5W fast-charging.

You can pick up a Honor 20 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for €499, and an Honor 20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for €599 when they launch, although we're still waiting on an Honor 20 release date.

Honor previously launched the Honor 20 Lite, but it also re-announced the handset at the Honor 20 series launch, in case you forgot about it.