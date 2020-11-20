Here’s the cheapest Android 10 rugged smartphone around right now

Ulefone Armor X8 - $159 $114.99 at Banggood

(£88.47/AU$159.81)

The new Ulefone Armor X8 is available at 28% off until November 23 as part of Banggood’s Black Friday sales. This is a capable entry-level Android-powered rugged smartphone with an eight-core Mediatek processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.View Deal

The Ulefone Armor X8 might not be the best looking rugged smartphone out there, but it's certainly a cheap-and-cheerful outdoor device that will fit the bill for folks after a smartphone that can take a beating.

With an IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810G rating and flaps to prevent water from penetrating the device, the Armor X8 is ready for an all-weather, all-terrain adventure - once lockdown is lifted, that is.

At $114.99 (£89/AU$160), it is surprisingly affordable, despite the fact it boasts a few strong features: NFC, a rear fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, a larger-than-average battery and Wi-Fi 5. That’s on top of 4GB memory, an 8-core processor, Android 10, three camera sensors at the back and 64GB storage.

We've built a list of the best business smartphones around

Check out our list of the best rugged hard drives on the market

Here's our list of the best rugged tablets out there

Yes, it looks a bit tacky because of the yellow trim, its processor is on the weak side and its screen resolution doesn’t scream high def. But you'll find it hard to get hold of a similarly specced rugged smartphone at the same price point.

We also appreciate Ulefone’s attention to small details; the Armor X8 has an FM radio, tempered glass screen protector, 3.5-mm audio jack, and a longer than-average data cable (USB Type-C).

Here's our list of the best rugged laptops right now

Bear in mind