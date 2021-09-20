Grab this Ninja smoothie maker for its (almost) lowest price

The best blenders ensure you can pulverize fruit and vegetables into a refreshing drink in under a minute. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good blender deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 18% off the price of the Ninja Nutri Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker QB3001UK , reducing it to £48.99, down from £59.99 . While this isn’t as good as the discount we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for this compact blender, it’s still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best blender deals in your region.)

Today's best Ninja blender deal in the UK

Ninja Nutri Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker QB3001UK: £59.99 £48.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £12 off the cost of this extremely compact blender that blitzes fresh produce in a to-go cup, so you don’t need to decant your drink to take it with you. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this blender – it dropped as low as £29.99, but that was in 2019. We don’t know when it’ll be that price again and, while this is still a good offer, we’re unsure how long it’ll last – so we suggest you snap up this deal now.View Deal

The Ninja Nutri Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker QB3001UK is extremely simple to use. As we’ve already mentioned, it comes with two 16fl oz single-serve cups. Simply add the ingredients to be blended to one of the cups, screw on the blade assembly, then turn the cup upside down and place on the motor base. Pushing down on the cup will start the blades spinning, pureeing your ingredients.

On test, the blender pulverized leafy spinach and fibrous pineapple together with the rest of the smoothie ingredients to create a nicely aerated, grit-free smoothie in 45 seconds. Considering its 700w motor makes the blender one of the least powerful we’ve tested, this certainly impressed us.

The blender was also effective at crushing ice and evenly chopping nuts. It’s worth noting that unlike jug blenders, which have a removable section in the lid that allows you to add ingredients when the blades are spinning – to emulsion ingredients such as when making mayonnaise – the Ninja Nutri Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker doesn’t offer this function. That said, it’s still great value for money and ideal for anyone that only wants a blender to make smoothies with.

More blender deals