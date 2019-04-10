Google Cloud launches new Anthos open platform

Google Cloud has announced a new open platform called Anthos that aims to deliver on the promise of write once, run anywhere by allowing businesses to run their applications on existing on-prem hardware investments or in the public cloud.

Anthos is based on the Cloud Service Platform that the company announced last year and now its hybrid functionality will be available on both the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and in your data center with GKE On-Prem.

The new open platform will even allow businesses to manage workloads running on third-party clouds such as Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure, giving organizations the freedom to deploy, run and manage applications on the cloud of their choice.

Anthos also makes things easier for administrators and developers because it doesn't' require them to learn different environments and APIs.

Anthos Migrate

Google Cloud also announced that Anthos Migrate is now in beta and the new service will make it easier for organizations to modernize their infrastructure by auto-migrating virtual machines (VMs) from on-premises, or other clouds, directly into containers in GKE.

The service will free up the workloads of IT teams who will no longer be responsible for managing infrastructure tasks like VM maintenance and OS patching.

Google is working closely with its ecosystem partners to support businesses with existing software and infrastructure investments that want to take advantage of the cloud. Anthos is launching with over 30 hardware, software and system integration partners who are ready to help customers leverage the power of the new platform from day one.

Partners such as VMware, Dell EMC, HPE, Intel and Lenovo have also committed to delivering Anthos on their own hyperconverged infrastructure for their customers. This means that that customers can choose hardware based on their storage, memory and performance needs.

Google has not yet released information on Anthos' pricing but the company does say that potential customers can reach out to their Google Cloud account team to discuss the details further.