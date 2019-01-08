GitHub brings unlimited private repos to free users

In an effort to make its platform more accessible to developers, GitHub has announced that free users will have unlimited access to private repositories.

For the first time, developers will be able to use the platform for their private projects and they can even collaborate with up to three users per repository for free.

This is great news for developers that want to use private repos when applying for jobs, working on side projects or just to test a new idea in private before releasing it publicly.

GitHub's public repositories are still free as well and include unlimited collaborators.

New enterprise offering

In addition to empowering free users, GitHub also announced its new unified product for Enterprise Cloud (formerly GitHub Business Cloud) and Enterprise Server (formerly GitHub Enterprise).

GitHub Enterprise will provide organisations with the flexibility to use GitHub in either a cloud or a self-hosted configuration at a one per-seat price.

These products can also be securely linked to form a hybrid option using GitHub Connect so that developers can seamlessly work across both environments.

In a blog post highlighting the announcement, the company's CEO Nat Friedman explained how GitHub is the best place to code for users of all backgrounds, saying:

“Whether you’re a student about to write your first line of code, an enterprise leader with teams around the world, or an open source maintainer, we want GitHub to be the best place for you to code, collaborate, and connect with the global community of developers. Today’s changes are a big investment in the future of GitHub, and we’re excited to see what you build in 2019.”