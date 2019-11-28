Get a Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Sword and Mario Kart 8 for £299 in this amazing Black Friday deal

Behold the best Nintendo Switch deal we've found for Black Friday so far in the UK. Get the original Nintendo Switch model with upgraded battery, Pokemon Sword and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from Very for just £299. But hurry: it's bound to sell fast (if you're not in the UK, scroll down for deals where you are).

This is the Switch with the improved battery life, so it's the best possible version of the original model. It plugs into your TV via a dock, unlike the recently released Nintendo Switch Lite. While you can get the Switch Lite for less, that console is handheld-only, meaning you can't play Mario Kart 8 on your TV with family members during this holiday season. That's a major plus if you enjoy playing games with friends and family.

Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Sword and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe £359.99 £299.99 at Very

Get the original Nintendo Switch unit with improved battery life and two great games for under £300. It's Nintendo's best console in years, and this is a great little starter pack with a big saving. View Deal

