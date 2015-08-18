Xbox's latest update adds 1080p, 60fps game streaming

The latest Xbox update is officially bringing users 1080p, 60 frames-per-second game streaming.

According to Major Nelson's blog, the update begins rolling out today and will let users easily stream games from your Xbox One to Windows 10 devices in 'high-res HD quality'.

All you'll need to do is going into the settings of the Xbox app on Windows 10, go to Game Streaming, then change the video encoding level to 'Very High'.

Of course, as Major Nelson points out, "the new streaming capability works best for gamers who have home networks with adequate bandwidth."

The update also adds other features, including the ability to disable notifications when in an online game or party, the ability to invite or chat to friends with just a right click of your mouse and being able to easily compare Achievements with friends.

The Xbox app on Windows 10 also gets an update that fixes some issues that users were having related to signing in, localization, and game streaming.