New Official Nintendo Magazine website launches

The new Official Nintendo Magazine website has launched, boasting a new look and promising to deliver what Nintendo gamers truly deserve.

The Official Nintendo Magazine – like TechRadar, part of Future Publishing – is shiny and new and available at http://www.officialnintendomagazine.co.uk/ for your delectation.

That, if you don't already know, is just in time for the UK launch of the eagerly anticipated Nintendo 3DS handheld on 25 March.

Re-launch

"We're re-launching ONM to give existing fans the web site they truly deserve, but also to give new Nintendo 3DS fans a brand new home where they can share their passion for Nintendo gaming," said John Houlihan, Editor-in-Chief of the CVG network which includes ONM.

"We're aiming to make ONM the number-one destination for Nintendo fans boththrough great content and with a bigger forum, which includes improved moderation and advanced community tools, we're hoping it'll become the biggest, friendliest and safest Nintendo community in the world."