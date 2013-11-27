EA and Ubisoft adjust digital PS4 game prices to match Xbox One

After gamers kicked off about the price of digital games on the PS4 digital score, EA knocking off a mere £3 was, frankly, a little insulting.

A number of titles, including FIFA 14 and Battlefield 4, were priced at £62.99 on the PS4 store, and even with the slight reduction still cost more than they did on Xbox One.

But all games on the PS4 digital marketplace have now been reduced to give them parity with Xbox, with top-end titles now costing £54.99.

Eye-watering digits

Still, £55 ain't cheap, especially when you can pick up the physical copies for a fair bit less.

Right now, Battlefield 4, FIFA 14, Call of Duty: Ghosts and Assassin's Creed Black Flag are all priced at £54.99 on the digital store, while Killzone: Shadowfall and Knack are a little lower at £52.99.

The PS4 launches in the UK on Friday. Still on the hunt for a console? Sony will be offering a limited supply at its midnight launch event in London on Thursday so make sure you get yourself in queue early. Or maybe O2 can sort you out.

