Xbox One S 500GB and 1TB models get a UK release date

The Xbox One S 500GB and 1TB models will be available in the UK on September 22, Microsoft has announced.

At its Gamescom press conference the company confirmed that the remaining two Xbox One S models will hit stores next month, and will both include a free digital copy of Fifa 17 and a month trial of EA Access.

The 500GB console can be yours for £250, while the 1TB model comes in at £300.

The 2TB Xbox One S launched earlier this month, but as Microsoft confirmed to Gamespot, this was a limited-time console - with no plans to continue shipping the 2TB once stocks run dry.

That said, the upcoming limited edition Gears of War 4 Xbox One S bundle will include a 2TB model, so there's that at least.