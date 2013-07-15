Wii U gets another unofficial price cut, now just £149 from some outlets

Amid disastrous early adoption of its Wii U console, Nintendo has refused to push the panic button and cut prices, but that hasn't stopped retailers in the UK taking matters into their own hands.

Supermarket chain Asda has today taken the drastic step of cutting £100 from the console's RRP, it's third price cut since the console went on sale less than a year ago in November 2012.

Asda's rogue move has prompted Amazon UK into similar action, meaning the basic console is now available for just £149, while the Premium bundle is £199.

The further price cuts are likely to be a bid, at least in Asda's case, to shift some of the inventory it snapped up in the hope of meeting a virtually non-existent Christmas 2012 rush.

The forgotten console

The further price cuts come as the Wii U risks becoming the forgotten console, amid Xbox One and Sony PS4 mania.

As Microsoft and Sony laid out impressive battle plans, Nintendo decided against a press conference at 2013, opting instead for a video stream showcasing forthcoming games.

Of those titles, many of which focused on old stalwarts like Mario, Zelda and Donkey Kong, while most of them won't be ready for the Christmas rush

Third party developers like EA have practically walked away from the console until it becomes 'viable,' while Ubisoft has said there'll be no more Wii U exclusives until business picks up.

Nintendo remains steadfast in its belief, at least publicly, that the Wii U can turn the tide once the public becomes more familiar with the concept and the games line-up becomes stronger.

However, with Sony and Nintendo breathing down its neck, ahead of November launches, time is running out for Nintendo to make the case many would argue it should have made abundantly clear by now.

