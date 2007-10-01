Sony prepares 'big bang' announcement for PS3

Sony is set to make some kind of shocking announcement regarding the PS3 console on 12 October. According to a French gaming website, next Friday will be the date that Sony has chosen, although there's no clue as to what the Japanese company has in store.

Could it be a dramatic price-cut across the board in all continents? Could this be the rumoured 40GB budget PS3 announcement? Or could Sony have something even more 'big bangy' up its sleeve?

When you turn your TV to a channel that's just snowy static, approximately 1 per cent of that static is radiation left over from the 'big bang'. Here's hoping that Sony's announcement next week will be a bit more exciting than that little nugget of information.