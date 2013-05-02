Nintendo Wii U console now just £149 at Asda as supermarket cuts and runs

British supermarket Asda has knocked another £50 off the price of the Nintendo Wii U console bundles, which are now available from a bargain basement £149.

In March the company dropped the price of the basic package from £249 to £199 in the hope of shifting some of the inventory it brought in for a Christmas rush that did not materialise.

It does not appear that initial price cut put much of a dent in its stockpiles, as Asda has taken another great chunk out of the asking price, despite Nintendo vowing not to initiate a price drop of its own.

The supermarket has also dropped the price of the premium bundle again, which is now just £199, £100 less than its pre-March price.

Time to get moving

Asda's devaluing of its new prized console is a further blow for Nintendo, which missed its profit targets by 50 per cent when its earnings were announced this week, partly on the back of lower than expected Wii U sales.

Last week the company has admitted the launch had suffered from a lack of top line games so far, but has promised more titles are on the way soon.

The company still thinks it has a chance to communicate the value of the console to consumers, but with around six months to go until the arrival of the PS4 and possibly the new Xbox, Nintendo needs to get a move on.

With Microsoft's launch event just three weeks away, Nintendo's window of opportunity way be starting to close.

