Nintendo Wii to completely sell out over Xmas

Nintendo is unlikely to fulfil the demand for its Wii console this Christmas. As reported on CVG, a recent ramp-up for production will still not be able to account for demand come Christmas time, according to Reggie Fils-Aime, president of Ninty in the US.

Wii shortage imminent

"We're working very hard to make sure that consumers are satisfied this holiday, but I can't guarantee that we're going to meet demand. As a matter of fact, I can tell you on the record we won't," she told Mercury News in America.

"What I can tell you is that typically, our inventory is lasting a day... The issue is not a lack of production. The issue is we went in with a curve that was aggressive, but the demand has been substantially more than that. And the ability to ramp up production and to sustain it is not a switch that you flick on."

This renewed shortage of Nintendo Wii consoles is likely to translate to Europe where the console is also astronomically popular. Of course, it'll work out very nicely for Nintendo if everyone now rushes out and buys a Wii as a result of this announcement.