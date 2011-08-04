Bethesda: No Xbox 720 or PS4 till 2014

You won't be playing Call of Duty on a PS3 for a few years yet, according to Bethesda

Bethesda's Todd Howard, game director for the forthcoming blockbuster Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, says that gamers should not expect follow-ups to the PS3 and Xbox 360 until 2014, at the very earliest.

Speaking to PSM3 magazine, the Bethesda exec said that gamers were happy with the current generation of console tech and that he didn't expect to see an Xbox One or a

PS4

before 2014

.

What will be at E3 2012?

The Skyrim director told PSM3: "I think it's going to be a while still, I really do. I think consumers are happy with the current ones, there's a lot you can do with them."

There are rumours that the Xbox 720 will be on show at E3 2012, although Microsoft has refused to comment to date.

Nintendo plans to release its own new Wii U console later in 2012.

Bethesda's Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is out this coming November, with Howard explaining that the studio doesn't want it to feel, "visually or technically, 'Oh this is Fallout 3' or 'this is Oblivion'. And if we couldn't do that, we would have waited."

Via CVG